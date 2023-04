Paying tribute to French music, the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Byron Fidetzis will be performing at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), with Theodore Tzovanakis on piano. The program comprises Claude Debussy’s “Petite Suite” (Little Suite), Maurice Ravel’s “Ma Mere l’Oye” (Mother Goose), Cesar Franck’s “Les Djinns” (The Jinns) and Vincent d’Indy’s “Symphonie sur un Chant Montagnard Francais” (Symphony on a French Mountain Air).

