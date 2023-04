Dedicated to music documentaries, the Barcelona-based In-Edit Festival is dropping anchor at Thessaloniki port’s warehouse complex from April 19 to 23, where, apart from screenings, it will also hold a vinyl market, live concerts and parties. For details of the screening program – which includes documentaries on Leonard Cohen, Cesaria Evora, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, the Strokes and Ennio Morricone, among others – and tickets, visit viva.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy