New York-based guitarist and vocalist Marc Ribot returns to Athens and, more specifically, to the pioneering St Paul’s Sessions (stpaulssessions.gr) concert series, to appear at the Athens Conservatory on April 29. His show will be with his outfit the Jazz Bin, which includes a Hammond B3 organ virtuoso and a guest drummer.

