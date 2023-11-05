Chrysanne Stathacos | Athens | November 9

WHAT'S ON

Chrysanne Stathacos (b. 1951) is a Canadian-American multidisciplinary artist heavily influenced by feminism, Greek mythology, Eastern spirituality, and Tibetan Buddhism. The Breeder Gallery (thebreedersystem.com), invites artists to set up a personal workspace as an opportunity to present their creative process and their work in the gallery’s initiative, currently hosting an installation by Stathacos, which stems from her personal stories and experiences during the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Entrance is free.

