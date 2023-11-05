Borodin Quartet | Thessaloniki | November 25 

The Borodin Quartet was founded in 1945 in the then Soviet Union. It is one of the world’s longest-lasting string quartets, whose members have traditionally been graduates of the Moscow Conservatory. The Borodin Quartet will perform at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) as one of the three main events of its 2nd International Chamber Music Festival, which introduces audiences to the inner sanctums of the art of music for instrumental ensembles, presenting musical masterpieces performed by acclaimed artists. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting from 10 euros.

