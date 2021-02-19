ΑΤΗΕΧ: Stocks remain northbound for third week

The minor losses incurred on Friday by the Greek stock market benchmark failed to undo the bulk of gains stocks registered during the week. The mixed session had banks stage something of a recovery while trading volume did increase, but the overall picture during the week’s last session showed a lack of general direction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 781.42 points, shedding 0.10% from Thursday’s 782.23 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.69%, rising for a third week in a row.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded just 0.04% to close at 1,852.78 points, and mid-caps grew 0.64%.

The banks index rebounded 0.99%, with Eurobank earning 1.71%, Piraeus grabbing 1.30%, National advancing 0.98% and Alpha edging up 0.03%.

Terna Energy dropped 10.74% and GEK Terna parted with 6.44%, just as PPC rose 3.09%.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 41 recorded losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €70.5 million, up from Thursday’s €63.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.31% to 57.61 points.