Allsun hotel chain to require proof of vaccination

Germany’s Allsun hotel chain will in future require guests to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, owner Alltours said on Friday, seeking to drum up business from holidaymakers concerned about the risk of contracting the virus. 

The new policy for the 35 Allsun hotels – located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, on the Canary Islands and in Greece – is likely to kick in from October 31, depending on the progress of Germany’s vaccination campaign, Alltours stated. [Reuters]

