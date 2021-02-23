social-security-contribution-subsidy-to-continue-in-some-sectors

The government appears to be opting for subsidizing social security contributions to safeguard jobs in selected sectors of the economy during the difficult transition to the post-pandemic era.

Also on the table is a proposal for the permanent reduction of contributions that already applies for 2021.

Speaking to a council of EU counterparts, Deputy Minister for Social Affairs Panos Tsakloglou said that it is his priority to support specific sectors via the partial or total subsidy of contributions.

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, meanwhile, told moneyreview.gr of the need to cut contributions permanently.