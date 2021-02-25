ECONOMY TOURISM

Porto Carras Grand Resort set for relaunch

porto-carras-grand-resort-set-for-relaunch

The iconic Porto Carras Grand Resort, on the Halkidiki peninsula in central Macedonia, announced on Thursday that it will be reopening on April 29 under new management.

Following an investment of 205 million euros last April, the complex changed ownership to become a member of Belterra Investments Ltd.

The complex boasts the Meliton 5* and Sithonia 4* Plus hotels, as well as the exclusive Villa Kalyva Mare suites with private pools and beach access, offering a great variety of spacious rooms, privileged suites and family units, as well as a blend of five-star facilities such a marina, the region’s biggest conference hall and a casino.

Tourism
READ MORE
britons-welcome-to-holiday-in-greece-with-or-without-vaccine-minister-says0
TOURISM

Britons welcome to holiday in Greece with or without vaccine, minister says

tourists-see-athens-as-covid-safe0
TOURISM

Tourists see Athens as Covid-safe

greece-among-britons-top-picks-as-holiday-rush-begins0
ECONOMY

Greece among Britons’ top picks as holiday rush begins

donkey-awaits-tourism-rebound0
TOURISM

Donkey awaits tourism rebound

tui-says-greece-spain-turkey-are-the-most-booked-destinations-this-year0
TOURISM

TUI says Greece, Spain, Turkey are the most booked destinations this year

plan-to-turn-skorpios-into-a-davos-like-conference-venue0
TOURISM

Plan to turn Skorpios into a Davos-like conference venue