porto-carras-grand-resort-set-for-relaunch

The iconic Porto Carras Grand Resort, on the Halkidiki peninsula in central Macedonia, announced on Thursday that it will be reopening on April 29 under new management.

Following an investment of 205 million euros last April, the complex changed ownership to become a member of Belterra Investments Ltd.

The complex boasts the Meliton 5* and Sithonia 4* Plus hotels, as well as the exclusive Villa Kalyva Mare suites with private pools and beach access, offering a great variety of spacious rooms, privileged suites and family units, as well as a blend of five-star facilities such a marina, the region’s biggest conference hall and a casino.