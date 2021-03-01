Supermarkets boosted by pandemic, others worse off

The pandemic has split the country’s retail sector in two, with supermarkets thriving and other retail stores, subject to the restrictions of successive lockdowns, suffering.

According to data provided by the Hellenic Statistical Authority, in 2020 the “retail trade in non-specialized shops selling mostly foods, beverages and tobacco” category – essentially supermarkets – saw its sales rise to 14.9 billion euros from €14.19 billion in 2019.

Supermarkets’ share of total retail trade rose to 31.6% in 2020, compared to 27.4% in 2019.

Of the other retail sectors, clothing stores saw their sales slump 36.6% or more than 1 billion euros, cosmetics stores’ sales dropped 360 million euros – with pharmacies mostly profiting – sales of jewelry and watches dropped 200 million euros (46.8%) and electrical appliance sales shrank 10.9%, or €140 million.