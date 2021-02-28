cadaster-bill-will-make-it-all-digital

The Digital Governance Ministry’s draft law on the Hellenic Cadastre provides for the acceleration of property registrations, new digital services and a mega-digitalization project.

The entire process, which has already started, will last up to 2024, with the first digital services provided from early March. As Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has stated, professionals will soon have the right to access the Cadastre’s digitalized data.

“Whatever lawyers currently do when going to a Cadastre office will now be conducted from their own office with any hassle and queuing,” Pierrakakis said: “Likewise court officials and notaries will have remote access to the data related to their own activity.”

The main idea of the ministry’s bill is the gradual transformation of 390 property registry offices (“ypothikofylakia”), that are currently within the competence of the Justice Ministry, into 92 modern Cadastre offices which will be monitored by Hellenic Cadastre SA. So far six out of the country’s planned 17 main Cadastre offices have already opened, along with 15 of their 75 branches.

The bill further provides for the start of the digitalization of the database of all property registry offices, estimated at 600 million pages.