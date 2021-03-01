greece-polls-first-among-potential-uk-property-investors

A recent study conducted for international real estate experts Astons and published reveals that Greece is the most popular country (19%) for investment by Britons with investable assets over £1 million, CEO World magazine reported on Monday.

The study provides insight into the motives of investors in a post-Brexit world. Revealing that the majority (79%) of wealthy investors were not affected by Brexit, the study also found that the primary motivation (68%) for these investors was the improvement on quality of life that could be provided by a real estate investment.

Greece’s top spot can be attributed to a variety of factors, the reports said. Firstly, the Greek property market is more affordable and promising than the UK. Moreover, acquiring residency in Greece can be achieved within two months with a relatively low minimum investment of just £217.252 and Greek residence offers visa-free travel to all Schengen Zone states.

“Greek residency is proving particularly popular at present, as a strong combination of family centred cultured, great quality of life, a quick route to residency and overall affordability, all resonate strongly amongst UK investors,” CEO World quoted Astons Managing Director Arthur Sarkasian as saying.

Tied with Antigua and Barbuda for second place in the investor interest list at 11% is Spain, with Ireland following at 8% and finally Italy, Portugal, Malta, Switzerland are all some of the countries tied at 6%.