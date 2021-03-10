ECONOMY COMPENSATION

Breather for landlords with lost rental revenues

Thousands of landlords who have not yet received state compensation for their reduced rental revenues since last March will now get the chance to submit a new “Covid” declaration, according to government plans in cooperation with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

Furthermore, many other property owners who have also been waiting for compensation for their lost revenues or a message from the tax authorities about why their applications have been rejected, will also be able to submit new declarations, through the Taxisnet platform, that can either be original statements of lost takings or amendments.

