consumption-of-gas-hits-record-level

Greece posted a new all-time high in natural gas consumption last year, according to the annual data released by gas grid operator DESFA, with almost half of the quantities consumed originating from the liquefied natural gas terminal on Revythoussa island.

In the pandemic year, gas consumption increased 9.58% from 2019, data showed, while consumption has almost doubled (up 99%) compared to 2014.

Imports also rose, by 3.8% from 2019, mainly thanks to the lower rates compared with those of gas transmitted through pipelines. In total 49 LNG loads reached Revythoussa last year originating from eight countries. The bulk of consumption once again concerned electricity producers, which accounted for 65% of demand.

Total consumption in 2020 amounted to 63.1 megawatt-hours, up from 57.4 MWh in 2019; LNG load imports accounted for 46.18% of the gas consumed. Notably the capacity of the gasification facilities on Revythoussa has increased considerably thanks to the major upgrade works implemented there, including the construction of a third tank. Today its gasification capacity is five times higher than in 2014.