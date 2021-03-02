deddie-prioritizes-power-line-undergrounding

The Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) is set to commission a study regarding priority areas for the undergrounding of power lines, following cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Energy. The objective set is to have work begin this year.

The budget for the project comes to 200 million euros and DEDDIE has set three top-priority categories: The first concerns areas at high risk in the summer, such as forests; the second is settlements and urban areas with thick vegetation; and the third concerns attractive traditional tourism destinations, including several islands.