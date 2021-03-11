eu-member-states-tell-commission-to-set-date-for-petrol-and-diesel-car-ban

The European Commission should set a date to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars across the European Union to align the transport sector with climate goals, Greece and eight other member-countries said on Wednesday.

The other countries involved in the push are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands.

“We have to accelerate the green transition of road transport and as legislators send clear signals to car manufacturers and consumers across the EU,” said Danish Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen. [Reuters]