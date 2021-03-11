For the third consecutive year, the Delphi Economic Forum is gearing up to host its Tirana Economic Forum, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Greek time on Thursday.

Discussions will focus on the relations of the Western Balkans with the European Union and the US, and on various economic dimensions, such as infrastructure, energy, interconnection, tourism, smart cities, sustainable economy and the green economy.

The event will also feature a live debate involving the prime ministers of Albania, Edi Rama, Serbia, Ana Brnabic, and North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, with the participation of the president of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, and European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. For more information, visit delphiforum.gr.