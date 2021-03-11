ECONOMY

Tirana Economic Forum

tirana-economic-forum

For the third consecutive year, the Delphi Economic Forum is gearing up to host its Tirana Economic Forum, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Greek time on Thursday.

Discussions will focus on the relations of the Western Balkans with the European Union and the US, and on various economic dimensions, such as infrastructure, energy, interconnection, tourism, smart cities, sustainable economy and the green economy.

The event will also feature a live debate involving the prime ministers of Albania, Edi Rama, Serbia, Ana Brnabic, and North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, with the participation of the president of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, and European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. For more information, visit delphiforum.gr.

Delphi Economic Forum Economy
READ MORE
delphi-s-online-event-on-attracting-global-talent-to-greece0
CONFERENCE

Delphi’s online event on attracting global talent to Greece

turkey-s-behavior-also-an-eu-problem-greek-pm-says0
NEWS

Turkey’s behavior also an EU problem, Greek PM says

covid-19-crisis-should-herald-change-in-greece-s-productivity-model-delphi-forum-told0
ECONOMY

Covid-19 crisis should herald change in Greece’s productivity model, Delphi forum told

delphi-forum-starts-online-on-june-90
ECONOMY

Delphi Forum starts online on June 9

delphi-online-debate-to-air-on-thursday0
ECONOMY

Delphi online debate to air on Thursday

delphi-forum-turned-into-an-online-event-this-june0
ECONOMY

Delphi Forum turned into an online event this June