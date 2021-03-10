celestyal-to-launch-cruise-season-in-may

Celestyal Cruises said on Wednesday its 2021 program would restart in May, with the departure of the seven-night Idyllic Aegean cruise from the port of Piraeus on May 29.

Its liner Celestyal Crystal will take passengers to the Turkish coastal resort of Kusadasi, then to the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos (after a stopover at Lavrio Port), Milos and Crete.

The company added that it will announce a full schedule when more countries reopen to tourism. Until then, Celestyal Crystal will offer three- or four-night cruises, departing from Lavrio on Wednesdays and Piraeus on Saturdays.