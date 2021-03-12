vehicle-sales-drop

Car registrations dropped 18.8% in February, totaling 13,464 vehicles (new and used), from 16,589 in the same month in 2020, with new car registrations totaling 7,379, down 13.4%, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

In the first two months of the year, car registrations totaled 29,447, down 24.4% from the corresponding period in 2020, with new car registrations falling 15.8% to 15,857.

Motorcycle registrations totaled 2,514 in February, unchanged from February 2020, with new motorcycle registrations falling 1.4% to 2,233.

In the first two months of 2021, motorcycle registrations totaled 4,471, down 10.9% from the same period last year, with new motorcycle registrations falling 13.2% to 3,937.