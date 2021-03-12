ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Week fetches gains of 3% for index

Following six consecutive sessions of growth the Greek bourse appeared to take a break on Friday, with the benchmark ending virtually unchanged despite the significant gains most banks secured. Notably the session started with losses that were offset by closing ahead of the long weekend.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 849.81 points, shedding just 0.03% from Thursday’s 850.07 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 3%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.02% to close at 2,045.11 points.

The banks index advanced 1.88% though, as Alpha earned 2.40%, National collected 2.37% and Eurobank improved 1.46%, while Pireaus eased 0.37%.

Piraeus Port Authority augmented 2.83%, as Viohalco fell 1.74% and ADMIE Holdings dropped 1.70%.

In total 44 stocks enjoyed gains, 58 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover jumped to 152.1 million euros thanks to the €88-million prearranged deal at GEK Terna, up from Thursday’s €98.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.06% to close at 60.93 points.

