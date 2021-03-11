supermarkets-resort-to-offers-again-amid-pandemic

The efforts supermarkets made before the pandemic to reduce prices to woo more customers was suddenly stopped by the new crisis, with each household saving some 359 euros last year from retailers’ offers, according to a survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA). That amount is the highest recorded over the last seven years.

The survey also highlights another dimension of the market, in that the pandemic has made consumers prioritize safety and proximity when shopping for groceries, instead of bargain hunting: While in 2017 74% chased offers in supermarkets, in 2020 this dropped to just 20%.