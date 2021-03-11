free-rapid-test-for-large-companies

Medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conduct rapid tests for the Covid-19 outside the town hall of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. [Harry Nakos/AP]

Companies with more than 20 employees now have the right for their staff to have free rapid tests for the coronavirus up to twice a month. Applications can be submitted on the Labor Ministry’s ergasia.testing.gov.gr platform. This program is being implemented by the ministries of Labor and of Digital Governance, in cooperation with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The aim is to increase the frequency of tests in companies where the high number of employees means people are in closer contact, thus raising the risk of contagion. It is added to the other measures applying – i.e. obligatory teleworking (where applicable), special-purposes leaves and increased checks by the Labor Inspection Squad in companies regarding adherence to health protocols against Covid-19.

For workers to participate in the free testing program, they must fill in the form for that purpose on the web address provided above, including their tax registration number (AFM). By checking with the Labor Ministry’s Ergani database, the authorities will verify whether the applicant company truly employees more than 20 people.