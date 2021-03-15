auditors-uncover-36-cases-totaling-24-5-million-euros

Auditors with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) have uncovered millions of euros’ worth of tax evasion during targeted inspections covering the 2014-2019 period.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), 36 cases of tax evasion totaling 24.5 million have been made public and pertain to businesses ranging from medical practices and computer services to hair salons, sports clubs and advertising agencies.

Among the worst of the cases made public are that of a moving company in Thrace in northeastern Greece that hid 2.8 million euros’ worth of transactions from the authorities in 2019 alone and a clothing firm in central Macedonia that dodged taxes on nearly 4.5 million euros in 2015-2017.

There was also a doctor in the northern port city of Thessaloniki who failed to declare 1.25 million euros in revenues from 2014 to 2017, and several accountants who were caught with their hand in the cookie jar, including one in Athens who fiddled with tax and value-added tax declarations to the tune of 647,500 euros.

A used-car dealer in Thessaloniki was found to have conducted 418 tax violations worth 1.27 million euros in 2014-2018, while two businesses in Crete also came close to the 1-million-euro mark, with infringements worth 956,000 and 936,000 respectively.