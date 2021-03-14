ECONOMY

Plan for Asteria resort in Glyfada secures approval

plan-for-asteria-resort-in-glyfada-secures-approval

The approval of the architectural plans for the modernization of the Asteria resort in Glyfada “sets a significant investment in Attica on implementation track,” Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

The plans were approved by the Central Architecture Council and Deputy Minister Nikos Tagaras said they would create “an Athenian Riviera.”

Plans include the refurbishment of a five-star hotel with 400 beds, including 115 luxury rooms; 14 villas; 12 suites; an exhibition space with a multiple-use hall; two restaurants; an archaeological route; a spa; and recreational areas for children and teenagers.

Tourism
READ MORE
wttc-praises-greece-on-its-recovery-map0
ECONOMY

WTTC praises Greece on its recovery map

celestyal-to-launch-cruise-season-in-may0
TOURISM

Celestyal to launch cruise season in May

massive-pickup-in-demand-reported-for-greek-destinations0
ECONOMY

Massive pickup in demand reported for Greek destinations

hotels-4-climate-webinar-series-begins-on-tuesday0
ECONOMY

Hotels 4 Climate webinar series begins on Tuesday

tourists-last-year-amounted-to-7-4-million0
TOURISM

Tourists last year amounted to 7.4 million

porto-carras-grand-resort-set-for-relaunch0
TOURISM

Porto Carras Grand Resort set for relaunch