plan-for-asteria-resort-in-glyfada-secures-approval

The approval of the architectural plans for the modernization of the Asteria resort in Glyfada “sets a significant investment in Attica on implementation track,” Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

The plans were approved by the Central Architecture Council and Deputy Minister Nikos Tagaras said they would create “an Athenian Riviera.”

Plans include the refurbishment of a five-star hotel with 400 beds, including 115 luxury rooms; 14 villas; 12 suites; an exhibition space with a multiple-use hall; two restaurants; an archaeological route; a spa; and recreational areas for children and teenagers.