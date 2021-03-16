ECONOMY ENERGY

Risk of blackouts if coal-fired plants are not replaced in time

risk-of-blackouts-if-coal-fired-plants-are-not-replaced-in-time

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has issued a clear warning regarding the stability of the national grid during periods of high power demand if the withdrawal of coal-fired plants by 2023 is not combined with the addition of new capacity.

However, this is not expected to happen before mid-2022, when Mytilineos’ natural gas-fired unit and the interconnection with the Bulgarian grid are expected to launch. In that case, ADMIE expressed serious reservations about maintaining the power supply at peak demand periods this year and next, while there might also be a problem in 2023 too if all lignite plants have been withdrawn.

Energy
READ MORE
The new investment package includes gas extraction with facilities that will run on electricity from floating wind turbines. [Shutterstock]
ARISTOFANIS STEFATOS

Green energy meets hydrocarbons

green-energy-meets-hydrocarbon-extraction0
ENERGY

Green energy meets hydrocarbon extraction

bond-issue-result-a-vote-of-confidence-in-ppc0
ECONOMY

Bond issue result a ‘vote of confidence’ in PPC

ppc-bond-attracts-strong-interest0
ECONOMY

PPC bond attracts strong interest

grid-operator-secures-eib-loan-for-undersea-cable0
ECONOMY

Grid operator secures EIB loan for undersea cable

cyprus-israel-reach-understanding-over-gas-reserves0
ECONOMY

Cyprus-Israel reach understanding over gas reserves