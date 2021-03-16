risk-of-blackouts-if-coal-fired-plants-are-not-replaced-in-time

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has issued a clear warning regarding the stability of the national grid during periods of high power demand if the withdrawal of coal-fired plants by 2023 is not combined with the addition of new capacity.

However, this is not expected to happen before mid-2022, when Mytilineos’ natural gas-fired unit and the interconnection with the Bulgarian grid are expected to launch. In that case, ADMIE expressed serious reservations about maintaining the power supply at peak demand periods this year and next, while there might also be a problem in 2023 too if all lignite plants have been withdrawn.