NPL Summit held on Thursday and Friday

Ethos Events and NPLConfidential.com are holding their NPL Summit 2021 on Thursday and Friday, dedicated to nonperforming loans.

The keynote speakers at this online conference, titled “NPL Market in Total Transformation,” will be European Central Bank Supervisory Board member Elizabeth McCaul and the deputy governor of the Bank of Greece, Theodore Pelagidis, while Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and his deputy George Zavos will also speak during the event.

Attendance is free, via the LiveOn platform.

