delphi-forum-to-be-held-on-may-10-15

The organisers of the annual Delphi Economic Forum announced on Thursday that the annual event will be held in Athens on May 10-15 with the physical presence of some speakers and guests.

The Forum will enforce strict health protocols for those present while some discussions will be held virtually.

The event is held under the auspices of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and will feature more than 350 speakers from 32 countries. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also participate.

The Delphi Economic Forum offers talks from international policy-makers and global thinkers and presents online discussions featuring top experts and business leaders.