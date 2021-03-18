mytilineos-activates-energy-storage-system-in-scotland

Mytilineos SA announced on Thursday the successful completion of the energization of the Byers Brae Project in Scotland through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit.

In an announcement, Mytilineos said that the project proceeded according to the initial schedule, despite the Covid-19 restrictions. The construction period was four months. This specific project is a 30-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS) providing approximately 30 megawatt hours to the grid, in contract with Gresham House.

This is the third BESS project that the RSD Business Unit completed during the last semester, and it validates the successful long-term cooperation with Gresham House, preceded by the successful energization at the end of 2020 by the Wickham BESS project (50MW/74MWh) and the Thurcroft BESS project (50MW/75MWh). Wickham and Thurcroft are among the biggest BESS projects in Gresham House’s portfolio.

Storage projects are an integral part of a successful energy transition and a key parameter for a transition to low CO2 emissions, while they support the increased penetration and the optimization of the operation of RES projects. Mytilineos, with extensive experience in the development and construction of battery energy storage projects, intends to pioneer in Greek and international markets.