Greece aims to double tourism revenues, minister says

Greece aims to double its revenues from tourism compared to last year, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said Friday.

“In 2020, [tourism] earnings fell to 4 billion euros from 18 billion in 2019. It is estimated that we could double revenues this year,” Staikouras told state broadcaster ERT, adding that earnings from tourism are expected to reach 8 billion euros in 2021 up from 4 billion last year, although still far from the 18 billion generated in 2019.

Tourism is the main driver of Greece’s economy, accounting for about 20 percent of its output and employing one in five workers.