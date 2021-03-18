ATHEX: Piraeus loss sends bourse index lower

Piraeus Bank lost all of its massive gains from Tuesday’s session, affecting the entire bourse on Thursday, as it added a 22% drop to its 6.4% decline the day before. Other blue chips tried to resist the drop and several mid-caps managed to stay afloat, on a day dominated by package transactions that sent turnover soaring.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 844.56 points, shedding 1.47% from Wednesday’s 857.19 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.50% to close at 2,033.06 points, while mid-caps improved 0.07%.

The banks index fell 4.58%, after Piraeus’ 22.05% nosedive. Alpha slumped 6.02%, National parted with 4.81% and Eurobank eased 0.48%.

Jumbo gave up 4.13% and Coca-Cola HBC slid 2.55%, but Viohalco grew 3.74%, OPAP earned 3.43% and Aegean Airlines rose 2.75%.

In total 40 stocks secured gains, 61 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €233.3 million, compared to Wednesday’s €69.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.49% to close at exactly 60 points.