Launch of Capital Link’s ‘Knowledge Hub for Shipping’

Capital Link has announced the launch of its new shipping website “The Knowledge Hub for Shipping” in partnership with major industry participants, with the intent to establish it as a source οf knowledge for the maritime industry.

The site is a combination of a data bank and a news source reinforced with Capital Link’s unique proprietary content from its own forums, webinars, podcasts and interviews. It provides extensive information and data on the shipping and capital markets (freight rates, forward freight agreements, indices, chartering and sale & purchase activity, asset values, stock and bond prices and more), a bulletin board of analyst reports, a weekly video update from Jefferies, a roster of industry reports, extensive compilations of industry and company news and updates on financial, legal, insurance, environmental and regulatory issues.

Content partners contribute their own proprietary data and literature – everything you need to know is here in one place. A group of prominent industry personalities contribute their insights through “Daily Blogs” while “Company Channels” give visitors the unique opportunity to access original content from select number of industry participants – shipping companies, law firms, classification societies, financial and investment firms and more. The site is for members only, but registration is free.