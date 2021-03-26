perama-salamina-link-proceeds-with-environmental-study

The Infrastructure Ministry has submitted an environmental study for an underwater road link between Perama, west of Piraeus, and the island of Salamina to the Environment Ministry.

The project now provides for the complete bypass of Perama with a tunnel through the mountain, and a direct connection with the Schisto junction.

This road project is expected to enter its next phase by the end of the year and will be realized through a concession contract.

The link includes a 1-kilometer underwater section from Perama to the islet of Agios Georgios, near Salamina, at which the link will end up including a local road network.