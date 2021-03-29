ECONOMY

Freighters detached following collision

freighters-detached-following-collision
[ΑΝΑ-ΜPA]

Work to detach the Liberian-flagged freighter Kyveli from the Maltese-flagged freighter Afina I following their collision under unknown circumstances on February 13 was completed on Sunday.

The two ships had originally collided while sailing about 10 nautical miles northwest of Kythira. Both had taken on water and were then towed, while still attached to each other, to Vatika Bay in Neapoli in the southern Peloponnese.

The Afina I has an 18-member crew (16 Georgians and two Russians) and had been bound for Spain loaded with iron ore, while the Kyveli, with a crew of 24 (one Georgian, and 23 Filippinos), is loaded with fertilizer and had been bound for Bulgaria.

Shipping
