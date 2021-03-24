dozens-of-ships-stranded-around-the-suez-canal

Nearly 100 vessels were stuck late on Wednesday north and south of the Suez Canal in Egypt due to the grounding of a huge vessel inside the canal.

A container ship was hit by strong winds, causing steering problems on Tuesday at 6 a.m. which resulted in it completely blocking the route.

According to data that VesselsValue shared with Kathimerini on Wednesday afternoon, there were 51 ships waiting at Suez, to the south of the canal, another 29 at Port Said, on the Mediterranean side, plus another 17 at the Great Bitter Lake, all at anchor.

Evergreen Marine Corporation’s stranded Ever Given vessel has a capacity of of 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).