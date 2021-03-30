ECONOMY TOURISM

Tourism keeps fingers crossed

The landscape remains unclear regarding the tourism season due to the lack of sufficient data for any safe projections, the head of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, said on Monday.

In response to a question from Kathimerini, Vassilikos said it is unknown for now whether more seasonal hotels will open this summer compared to last year, estimating that there are very few year-round hotels currently operating.

He noted that the terms according to which hotels will operate this year will be similar to those last year. Nevertheless, precisely when the season will start will depend on the pandemic and its evolution within and outside the country, the head of the chamber said.

Vassilikos did express some optimism, however, as this year there will be some instruments that were not available in 2020, such as the digital green certificate, more forms of testing, and the large availability of PCR tests. Vassilikos further highlighted the prospect of all tourism workers being vaccinated in the coming weeks and months, so as to ensure there are Covid-free conditions to the greatest extent possible.

