ECONOMY

Mouzenidis funeral held

mouzenidis-funeral-held

Boris Mouzenidis, 60, founder of an airline company and a travel agency that boosted tourism between Greece and Russia, was buried in Nea Efkarpia, Thessaloniki, on Thursday.

The self-made businessman who led a business group of the same name, had been hospitalized in Moscow during a business trip after contracting coronavirus.

He died of heart failure after Covid-19 complications on March 27, and his body was transported to Greece on a special flight of Ellinair, the airline he founded in 2013.

Economy Tourism
READ MORE
tourism-revenues-drop-e14-bln-euros0
ECONOMY

Tourism revenues drop €14 bln euros

tourism-investment-openings0
ECONOMY

Tourism investment openings

winners-and-losers-of-the-pandemic0
ECONOMY

Winners and losers of the pandemic

tui-worries-greek-hoteliers0
ECONOMY

TUI worries Greek hoteliers

greek-tourism-is-counting-its-losses0
ECONOMY

Greek tourism is counting its losses

lost-tourism-cash-at-10-of-gdp0
ECONOMY

Lost tourism cash at 10% of GDP