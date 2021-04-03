mouzenidis-funeral-held

Boris Mouzenidis, 60, founder of an airline company and a travel agency that boosted tourism between Greece and Russia, was buried in Nea Efkarpia, Thessaloniki, on Thursday.

The self-made businessman who led a business group of the same name, had been hospitalized in Moscow during a business trip after contracting coronavirus.

He died of heart failure after Covid-19 complications on March 27, and his body was transported to Greece on a special flight of Ellinair, the airline he founded in 2013.