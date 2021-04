Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of the American College of Greece, will as of Tuesday be offering an online course on business English skills for professionals who want to learn how to communicate fluently in English at the workplace.

The 10-week course of seminars will take place every Tuesday from April 6 to June 22, from 6 to 8.30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.acg.edu.