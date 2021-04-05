department-store-in-central-athens-fined-for-opening-despite-ban

A department store in central Athens was fined 8,000 euros for opening on Monday, despite a ministerial decision banning the operation of malls and department stores in regions with high viral loads, such as Attica.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the Notos Department Store will be fined 5,000 euros and the store’s manager will be fined a further 3,000 euros.

With the ministerial decision issued on Saturday, stores in greater Athens opened for pick-up services only but remain closed in Greece’s second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, due to fears of a more serious spike in infections.