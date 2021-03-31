pandemic-highlights-problems-in-the-retail-sector

The broader sector of retail trade beyond food stores and pharmacies is about to reopen, saddled with debts to suppliers, the inability to secure funding, the cancellation of investments and a very low degree of digital transformation, threatening the sustainability mainly of small companies that constitute the backbone of the Greek economy.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only created new problems but also highlighted those that already existed before 2020: For instance, out of the 59,838 retail companies that were forced to shutter in March 2020, only 1,514 were able to conduct electronic sales.