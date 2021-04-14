ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Makedonia Airport raises capacity to 10 mln passengers a year

Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport is now able to handle about 10 million passengers per year, following the significant refurbishment work that operating company Fraport Greece has carried out, according to Giorgos Vilos, the company’s executive director of commercial and business development.

Speaking at the 4th Prodexpo North conference, which took place on Wednesday online, Vilos pointed out that even though the pandemic has generated significant uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry, Makedonia Airport has recorded considerable demand for additional slots by foreign airlines such as Jet 2, Volotea, easyJet and British Airways.

