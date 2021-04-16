google-fined-in-turkey

Turkey’s Competition Board has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google more than 296 million lira ($36.65 million) for abusing its dominant position in search engine services, the regulator said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said Google had favored its own price comparison for accommodation and its local search services over those of competitors.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and report to the board annually for five years on the issue, the regulator added. [Reuters]