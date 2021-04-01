ECONOMY

Turkey-Saudi Arabia economic row

Some Turkish exporters are re-routing food, clothing and other goods to circumvent a months-long unofficial blockade by Saudi Arabia that has reduced trade between the regional rivals to record lows, according to exporters and traders.

Production in nearby countries allows exporters to obtain customs documents and ditch “Made in Turkey” product tags, allowing goods to enter Saudi Arabia, exporters, traders and a diplomat told Reuters.

Riyadh has never publicly acknowledged the boycott against Turkey, but last year top Saudi businessmen endorsed it as a response to what they called hostility coming from Ankara, particularly since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. [Reuters]

