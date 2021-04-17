ECONOMY

Greece among eight EU states offering electric car incentives

greece-among-eight-eu-states-offering-electric-car-incentives

“Thanks to the framework for the promotion of e-mobility that we have established, Greece is currently among the eight European Union countries which provide a comprehensive web of incentives, both direct and indirect, for replacing old, obsolete and polluting vehicles. The result of this policy was that we saw a spectacular increase in electric car registrations in 2020, culminating in December when the rate reached 10%,” Secretary General for Energy and Mineral Raw Materials Alexandra Sdoukou said on Thursday during the online event “Electricity: Technological Developments and the Prospects of Greek-German Cooperation.”

As she pointed out, the initiatives taken so far by the Ministry of Environment and Energy – the best example being the action “I Move Electrically” – have led to a roughly 30% reduction in the purchase cost of electric vehicles, making them more affordable.

