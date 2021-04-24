malls-and-shopping-centers-reopen

Malls and shopping centers opened in Athens and other Greek cities Saturday, with certain restrictions.

Retailers are able to do business by appointment (the so-called click-in-shop method).

Shoppers must either sent an SMS to number 13032, fill a form or simply write up on a piece of paper. They must also possess proof, usually in the form of an SMS, from the retailer confirming the appointment. Shoppers must preserve the SMS to 13032, because they are allowed 3 hours from its submission to complete their shopping.

Retail shops in malls and shopping centers can stay open from 7 am to 8.30 pm, with the exception of Good Friday (1-7 pm) and Easter Eve (7 am-6pm). They are free to decide whether to open for fewer hours.

Retail shop owners and employees must take at least one coronavirus self-test per week.

The maximum number of customers allowed in shops is 1 per 25 square meters. At the malls’ open spaces, 1 per 10 square meters will be allowed. At the cash registers, a minimum distance of 2 meters from other customers must be kept.

Food outlets in shopping centers and malls will not operate.