Malls, shopping centres to reopen as of Saturday

Malls, shopping centres and outlets will reopen in Greece on Saturday (April 24) with consumers allowed to enter a store, see and even try on products of their choice (a system dubbed “click inside”), the general secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection of the Development Ministry said on Friday.

This includes stores and malls in the regional units of Thessaloniki and Kozani, where shops have been operating these past two weeks under the click-and-collect system.

The ministry department said that beauty institutes will also open, starting Saturday.

The announcement follows the decision of the committee of infectious disease experts advising the government to further relax restrictions in the country.