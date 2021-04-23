NEWS

Malls, shopping centres to reopen as of Saturday

malls-shopping-centres-to-reopen-as-of-saturday
[Intime News]

Malls, shopping centres and outlets will reopen in Greece on Saturday (April 24) with consumers allowed to enter a store, see and even try on products of their choice (a system dubbed “click inside”), the general secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection of the Development Ministry said on Friday.

This includes stores and malls in the regional units of Thessaloniki and Kozani, where shops have been operating these past two weeks under the click-and-collect system. 

The ministry department said that beauty institutes will also open, starting Saturday.

The announcement follows the decision of the committee of infectious disease experts advising the government to further relax restrictions in the country.

Retail Coronavirus
READ MORE
self-tests-made-obligatory-to-more-employees-as-of-april-19
NEWS

Self-tests made obligatory to more employees as of April 19

stores-open-amid-virus-surge-to-help-rescue-economy
NEWS

Stores open amid virus surge to help rescue economy

[Pantelis Saitas/ANA]
NEWS

Government hedging its bets on next 15 days

stores-prepare-for-reopening-as-athenians-flock-to-the-beaches
NEWS

Stores prepare for reopening as Athenians flock to the beaches

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks next to a truck in Athens, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece relaxes some lockdown measures, despite virus surge

reopening-of-retail-sector-education-seen-in-april-gov-t-official-says
NEWS

Reopening of retail sector, education seen in April, gov’t official says