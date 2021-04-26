holiday-homes-on-attica-coastline-are-hot-properties-this-easter

Holiday homes on the Attica coast are evolving into the new hot properties of the real estate market.

Demand has been so high that almost all available villas with gardens have secured tenants for the Easter period, with bookings starting even before the government announcement that people wouldn’t be able to travel between regions in the festive period.

Property market professionals tell Kathimerini that interest in areas like Varkiza, Lagonissi, Saronida, Palaia Fokaia, Anavyssos and Sounio on the Saronic Gulf, and Schinias and Nea Makri on the Evoikos Gulf are proving particularly popular.