ECONOMY PROPERTY

Holiday homes on Attica coastline are hot properties this Easter

holiday-homes-on-attica-coastline-are-hot-properties-this-easter

Holiday homes on the Attica coast are evolving into the new hot properties of the real estate market.

Demand has been so high that almost all available villas with gardens have secured tenants for the Easter period, with bookings starting even before the government announcement that people wouldn’t be able to travel between regions in the festive period.

Property market professionals tell Kathimerini that interest in areas like Varkiza, Lagonissi, Saronida, Palaia Fokaia, Anavyssos and Sounio on the Saronic Gulf, and Schinias and Nea Makri on the Evoikos Gulf are proving particularly popular.

Property
READ MORE
Like in previous years, Greece’s more popular islands, like Santorini, are expected to draw the most interest from local and foreign tourists alike.
ECONOMY

Bookings for short-term rentals rise as vaccinations gather pace

key-factors-in-ministries-relocation-plan
ATHENS REVAMP

Key factors in ministries’ relocation plan

northern-greece-real-estate-forum-goes-online
ECONOMY

Northern Greece real estate forum goes online

a-terrible-decade-for-property-values
REAL ESTATE

A terrible decade for property values

rush-to-clear-rental-backlog
PROPERTY TAXATION

Rush to clear rental backlog

hotel-rentals-to-be-extended
RENTED PROPERTY

Hotel rentals to be extended