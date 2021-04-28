ECONOMY

Sakellaropoulos Farms olives sweep awards

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms swept the awards at the Aristoleo High Phenolic Table Olive Awards 2021 as its olives were found to be the top worldwide in terms of phenol content.

This saw them rank in first place in the competition, collecting a double gold and four gold awards, winning all five top places in the event that concluded last Friday in Canada.

The award-winning table olives are: Valsamikes (Double Gold Award), Portokalenies (Gold Award), Lemonenies (Gold Award), Kalamon (Gold Award) and Telies (Gold Award).

