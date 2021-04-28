Retailers count the first closures, seek more support

Thessaloniki’s high street, Tsimiski, is already seeing the second impact of the pandemic on commerce, as 17 enterprises have been forced to close for good, according to the president of the Thessaloniki Tradesmen Association Pantelis Filippidis.

He was addressing an online press conference by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) on Wednesday.

The subject of the event was the ESEE demand for a support program for retailers that would be similar to that offered to food service enterprises.

“Commerce needs special care. There were the horizontal measures, which were correct, but we are neglected in the special measures,” said ESEE head Giorgos Karanikas.