ECONOMY ECONOMY

Retailers count the first closures, seek more support

retailers-count-the-first-closures-seek-more-support

Thessaloniki’s high street, Tsimiski, is already seeing the second impact of the pandemic on commerce, as 17 enterprises have been forced to close for good, according to the president of the Thessaloniki Tradesmen Association Pantelis Filippidis.

He was addressing an online press conference by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) on Wednesday.

The subject of the event was the ESEE demand for a support program for retailers that would be similar to that offered to food service enterprises.

“Commerce needs special care. There were the horizontal measures, which were correct, but we are neglected in the special measures,” said ESEE head Giorgos Karanikas.

Retail Economy Thessaloniki
READ MORE
easter-shopping-begins-in-athens-with-extended-hours
ECONOMY

Easter shopping begins in Athens with extended hours

[InTime News]
RETAIL LOSSES

Businesses lost €4.8 bln in Jan-Feb

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen

market-lost-over-e3-bln-in-january-alone
ECONOMY

Market lost over €3 bln in January alone

e-commerce-turnover-at-e11-bln-in-2020
ECONOMY

E-commerce turnover at €11 bln in 2020

apparel-sales-dropped-almost-60-year-on-year-in-december
RETAIL

Apparel sales dropped almost 60% year-on-year in December