small-drop-in-pending-pensions

The number of pending pension applications dropped slightly in January, but remained at a high level, amounting to 143,000, according to the figures the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) released on Tuesday.

The data of EFKA’s Atlas system also recorded an increase in the rate of pension issuance, compared to January 2020 and January 2019, as well as a slowdown in new pension applications compared to last fall.

Therefore, in January this year, EFKA completed the processing of 16,251 pension applications, while 12,591 new applications were submitted in the same month. In practice, at this rate it will take more than three years for EFKA to clear the backlog of 143,000 applications.

Of course this is significantly better than the 153,000 pending applications in December and 157,000 in November, while on an annual basis the backlog has fallen by more than 12% from the 164,511 applications outstanding in January 2020.

Now the Labor Ministry and the EFKA administration have focused their efforts on the contribution of private professionals as well as retired EFKA experts who will join the battle on temporary contracts.