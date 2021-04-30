amended-environmental-report-approved-for-northern-greece-gold-mine

The Environment and Energy Ministry has approved the amended environmental impact assessment report for the Kassandra goldmines in northern Greece, Hellas Gold announced on Thursday.

It said the development opens the way for the use of the dry deposition method in safe storage of mining residue at the Skouries mines in Halkidiki.

“This particular technology includes removing water from the mining activity residue, and then compressing and collecting them in specially prepared deposition areas,” Hellas Gold, a subsidiary of Eldorado Gold said, underlining that the method will contribute to reducing the environmental impact in Skouries.

President and CEO of Eldorado Gold George Burns said the approval is a milestone for the Skouries project and the method is one the company applies in most of its mines. The dry deposition investment at Skouries shows the company’s commitment to making facilities and activities safer for people and the environment, he added. [ANA-MPA]